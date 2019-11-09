Rick and Morty Season 4 Opening Credits Have an Untitled Goose Game Reference

Rick and Morty is almost back, and tomorrow can’t come quickly enough. Adult Swim released the opening credits for Season 4 this week, and the creators snuck in a subtle nod to an indie game darling that took over the Internet this year. Untitled Goose Game is basically a stealth game where you terrorize the citizens of an idyllic village as a mean goose. You can chase people off, take their stuff, and even make their lives miserable by setting up traps. With that kind of annoying power, it only makes sense that the character would prove to be a worthy adversary for Rick Sanchez. In the clip posted to Twitter, a twin-headed goose is making life miserable for the family and Rick crouches behind a corner to get rid of the animal. As the family hides from the threat in the kitchen, Rick gets some sort of weapon to deal with it. Here’s hoping we see a goose universe this season.

Fans from all over are delighted to be getting more of the multiverse adventures featuring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family. Every season switches up the opening credits to feature some legitimate moments from the season with enough red herrings present to keep fans guessing. This iteration includes some spirited inclusions like a kaiju sized Morty and a tiny cyborg engaging in some random combat with snakes. But, it remains to be seen if those two moments will actually happen or not.

Earlier this year, Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon confirmed the length of Season 4. They also shared that work has already begun on Season 5. The network greenlighted an incredibly rare seven-season order. A seventy episode renewal in May of last year has Rick and Morty in a much different spot going forward.

“This new season will be 10,” Roiland revealed. “We’re rolling right into the next batch. The plan has always been to get them out quicker.”

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon said. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres on November 10th at 11:30 pm ET.