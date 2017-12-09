Rick And Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality Set To Release For PS4 VR

The Rick and Morty virtual reality experience is currently out for HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift, but many PlayStation 4 VR owners were wondering if they’d ever get to experience the szechuan sauce lovin’ narrative on their own systems. Now it looks like the hilarious (and sometimes gross) virtual reality experience will be heading to the PlayStation specific hardware with a 2018 release goal in mind.

The reveal came during the PlayStation Experience event, which was instantly met with excitement from fans of the Adult Swim television series. The game itself was developed by the Job Developer team, Owlchemy Labs, and it will allow players to assume the role of Morty himself as experiments are conducted just like the show. Of course many of them will go horribly, horribly wrong – but that’s just Morty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality is now available on the Oculus Rift and HTV Vive on PC, with a PlayStation 4 VR release sometime in 2018.

More about the game:

Rick and Morty have teleported into your living room for a cutting-edge VR adventure from Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy Labs (Job Simulator). Play as a Morty clone as you explore Rick’s garage, the Smith household, and alien worlds.

Experience life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it. Step through portals to strange worlds, help Rick with his bizarre experiments, and use your hands in VR to pick up and play in an interaction-filled 3D Rick-ality. Follow Rick’s directions (or don’t!) to solve puzzles and complete missions in this fully voice acted adventure.

Features:

-It’s your favorite 2D characters in 3D. It’s RICK AND MORTY VR! They’re 3D now!

-Probe, prod, throw, and smash iconic items like the Plumbus.

-Also, it’s got this thing!

-Teleport around rooms and walk through portals.

-No really! You walk with your actual feet through virtual portals!

-Get yelled at by Rick, and question your own self worth.

-Smack Rick in the face.

-Real fake doors!