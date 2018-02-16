Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Coming to PSVR in April

PlayStation VR fans have some good news to look forward to when it comes to their favourite genius. Owlchemy Labs has just announced that Rick and Morty: Rick-ality is officially coming to the world of PS VR on April 10th alongside a brand new collector’s edition that will come with a Funko Pop figure, the game itself, and a double-sided poster featuring the comic book art. You can check out everything in the latest video above!

Don’t have a PSVR yet? Now is the perfect time to get one because the virtual reality headset just received a few major discounts, including bundles, for a very limited amount of time!

As part of their revamped holiday special, Sony is offering PlayStation VR bundles starting at $199.99 and up, this includes standalone headsets and pre-packaged bundles! That also includes the incredibly popular The Elder Scrolls Online V: Skyrim VR bundle that has been a hit since launch. You haven’t explored Tamriel entirely until you’ve seen it through a VR headset.

You can check out more on the limited-time only sale right here!

For more about the game, which is 20% off now on Steam:

Rick and Morty have teleported into your living room for a cutting-edge VR adventure from Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy Labs (Job Simulator). Play as a Morty clone as you explore Rick’s garage, the Smith household, and alien worlds.

Experience life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it. Step through portals to strange worlds, help Rick with his bizarre experiments, and use your hands in VR to pick up and play in an interaction-filled 3D Rick-ality. Follow Rick’s directions (or don’t!) to solve puzzles and complete missions in this fully voice acted adventure.

