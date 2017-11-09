Ride A Unicorn In Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Because, Why Not?

While our review for Assassin’s Creed Origins is in progress, we’d figured we’d share a little bit of the wealth prior to our full thoughts on the latest installment in Ubisoft’s well-known franchise. Origins definitely does a lot of things, wonderful, wonderful things, different this time around but arguably one of the most important changes is that players can ride around on a Unicorn. Because history.

With Origins, players are given a few choices for mounts to traverse the HUGE open-world within the latest Assassin’s Creed game. Most common is the camel, which is the first mount given, but there are several other options including a variety of horse mounts and … a unicorn.

How to get your hands on a Unicorn:

So for those that want to explore ancient Egypt in what is obviously the best mount choice ever, it’s pretty simple how to get it. The mount isn’t something you have to hunt down, you can simply purchase it from the Ubisoft store for 500 Helix Credits, which is the in-game currency. And with all the talk about microtransactions, it is possible to earn those Helix credits in-game without every having to reach for your credit card.

If you’re not patient enough to earn that 500, it can also be purchased with real-life currency for those that just need to fulfill that Unicorn-riding dream as soon as possible.

About Assassin’s Creed Origins:

Ancient Egypt, a land of majesty and intrigue, is disappearing in a ruthless fight for power. Unveil dark secrets and forgotten myths as you go back to the one founding moment: The Origins of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.



Sail down the Nile, uncover the mysteries of the pyramids or fight your way against dangerous ancient factions and wild beasts as you explore this gigantic and unpredictable land.



Engage into multiple quests and gripping stories as you cross paths with strong and memorable characters, from the wealthiest high-born to the most desperate outcasts.



Experience a completely new way to fight. Loot and use dozens of weapons with different characteristics and rarities. Explore deep progression mechanics and challenge your skills against unique and powerful bosses.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 27th.