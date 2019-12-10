Ridley Scott to Executive Produce New Horror Gaming Series

Ridley Scott, the filmmaker of Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator fame, has signed on to executive produce what is described as a horror gaming thriller drama series called CURS_R for Quibi, the short-form mobile video platform scheduled to launch next year. Scott is executive producing with Anton and Stigma Films, and the series is written by Simon Allen (The Musketeers) and directed by Toby Meakins (Bite Size Horror).

“With all of the many platforms on which one can now show content, including the groundbreaking new format at Quibi, this is an extraordinary time to be a filmmaker,” Scott said, according to Deadline. “We are very much looking forward to working with Jeffrey Katzenberg and his Quibi team, as well as with these very talented filmmakers, Toby and Simon, to create a series that promises to break new boundaries in the horror genre.”

Here’s how Deadline describes CURS_R:

“In pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize, a broke student decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game. But the game curses her reality with terrifying choices and reality-warping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her own life as the game locks her into an inescapable cycle of mind-bending horror. Stopping the game is not an option, no matter what lies in wait or how bad will things get — choose to play… OR DIE!”

Who exactly might star as the broke student mentioned above, or anyone else for that matter, remains to be seen. It’s also unclear exactly how short the individual parts of the series might be, but we’re likely to learn more about all of that as the launch of Quibi looms on the horizon.

CURS_R does not currently have an announced release date. Quibi is expected to launch on April 6, 2020, so one assumes that it will launch either on that date or after. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Quibi right here.

Featured image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images