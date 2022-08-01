League of Legends Fighting Game Reveals New Fighter and More

As part of a new update on Riot Games' Project L, the upcoming assist-based 2D fighting video game set in the world of League of Legends, it was revealed that Illaoi is joining the playable roster of fighters. There's a lengthy explanation about how the Project L team goes about adding a new fighter, but perhaps most importantly the latest update also confirmed that Project L will be a free-to-play video game.

"One of our goals is to remove as many barriers as possible from you enjoying Project L," said Tom Cannon, Senior Director and Executive Producer for Project L at Riot Games. "We want you to be able to play no matter where you live, what your skill level is, or how much money you have to spend on a game. To that, I'm happy to confirm that Project L will be free to play."

"If you've played a Riot game before, this probably won't come as a surprise," continued Cannon. "Our team is made up of fighting game veterans and folks who are passionate about serving the FGC. And we operate with one approach: if we wouldn't like it, we won't do it. When it comes to monetization, we promise to be respectful of both your time and your wallet."

You can check out the full video update about Project L for yourself embedded below:

About to head off to Vegas for Evo, but before I do... pic.twitter.com/bQ9QoSwvpK — Tom Cannon (@ProtomCannon) August 1, 2022

In addition to Illaoi, confirmed fighters for Project L include Ekko, Jinx, Darius, Ahri, and Katarina. Given the large number of characters available in League of Legends proper, and modern fighting video games in general, it seems unlikely that this will be the full initial roster. Even at their most basic, fighting video games often have initial rosters of eight characters or more in order to allow for a diverse pool of possible picks for players.

As noted above, Project L from Riot Games does not currently have a definitive release date attached to it. Broadly speaking, it is described as a free-to-play assist-based 2D fighter set in the world of League of Legends' Runeterra. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Riot Games in general right here.

