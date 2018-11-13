Here’s How ‘Road Redemption’ Console Ports Hold Up

Last year, we reviewed Road Redemption for PC, a game that’s as close to a spiritual successor to the Road Rash series as we’re going to be (mainly because Electronic Arts just doesn’t have an interest anymore). The game captures the visceral nature of the classic motorcycle racing game, while also throwing in some competitive edge to it, including being able to decapitate rival drivers, as well as knocking them off the road with a well-timed kick.

Well, that game has finally made its way to most consoles, as it’s currently available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, with an Xbox One release set to follow closely behind. So with these versions out, does the game measure up as well as the smooth PC version? Well, there are some slight issues that get in the way of being that “elite ride” of sorts. But if it’s a Rash that you’re after, Redemption doesn’t disappoint.

First, let’s look at the PlayStation 4 version. The game features a buttery smooth frame rate, though there are times that the detail can be a little bit glitchy with some of the background settings. You probably won’t notice that much though, since the game looks good in the foreground with the rider animations. It gets the job done where it needs to.

As for performance, the game handles great with the DualShock 4 controller, as you can deflect incoming attacks, strike back with your own and try to maintain enough boost to get you to the finish line. The only downside are the sudden turns that can send you flying right off the tracks if you’re not careful. Fortunately, you can reset your bike if need be to get right back into the race.

That said, the online multiplayer can take a little bit to get set up as far as racing against your friends goes. It’s not the most stable experience, but it is worthwhile — for a couple of rounds. But if you can, you might want to stick with local racing, as that’s your best bet when it comes to staying on the road as much as possible.

Then there’s the Switch version. It too has its own high level of performance. Playing in handheld mode can be a bit rough around the edges due to a slight loss in track detailing and speed, but it’s still capable if it’s the only way you have to play the game on long road trips. And you still get the sheer satisfaction of knocking off opponents if you land successful shots from your variety of weapons. (Kendo stick for the win, thanks to its long reach.)

Obviously, TV is the best way to go here, as you can see more of what’s happening and prepare a little better for those tight turns. It doesn’t look too shabby at all, even if some things are missing from the PC port. You probably won’t notice unless you really look, though.

As for controls, you’ll want a Pro Controller for this one. The game works pretty good in handheld mode, though using the analog sticks can be rough with tight turns. Playing with a JoyCon is a mess as well, if only because of how it’s set up and pulling off attacks with it. So, yeah, if you have a Pro Controller, definitely set it up for this one.

Local multiplayer is great with the game, as you can play either with co-op or competitive. I prefer competitive, but, hey, some of you get to “ride or die” if that’s the option you want to take. But online’s a little bit rougher with Switch, if only because it can take even longer to get hooked up. So if you’ve got friends, make sure to call them in. Oh, and definitely take the TV route. The screen gets so cramped in local split-screen that you can barely see what’s going on.

Finally, there should be a mention of the loading time. The games take a little longer than usual to get started…which is kind of odd considering it’s not majorly loaded on the visuals. Hopefully we’ll see Tripwire apply a patch to get things moving a little faster down the road.

So while neither version can’t quite eclipse what the PC edition has done, Road Redemption is still a recommended favorite for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It’s a good time on your own or with local friends, and is jam-packed with strategy that will help you rule the road.

The game is available now for PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch; and will release soon for Xbox One.

(Disclaimer: Review codes were provided by the publisher.)