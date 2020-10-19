Rocket League Update 1.85 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The latest update for Rocket League has gone live, bringing the game to version 1.85. The update does not include anything too revolutionary, but it does feature a number of smaller quality of life changes that should enhance the overall experience for players. For longtime fans of the game, some of these changes should be quite welcome, such as an update that prevents players from receiving a potential tournament ban. According to Epic Games, the update is now live on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Full patch notes from the publisher can be found below.

NEW CONTENT Blueprints Season 1 Series Blueprints are now available as drops after online matches CHANGES AND UPDATES Tournaments Changed behavior of the Leave Tournament button Once a teammate votes to leave during a match, the ‘Leave Tournament’ button will turn red At the end of a match, the Leave Tournament button will not be usable until you reach the post-match screen. Disabling the button during the podium, progression, and drop screens will ensure you do not leave the tournament early enough to receive a temporary Tournament Ban

Removed time limit on Tournament Finals Series General Adjusted coloring on Free and Premium Challenges BUG FIXES General [Xbox One] Fixed the bloom intensity on several different Wheels

Corrected stat tracking for double demolitions

Fixed trade status of several non-Common items

Bots joining a match in progress will use Boost as normal

Fixed several bugs preventing Challenges Menu navigation and Challenge claiming

Removed shading covering scoreboard during goal replays

Fixed a bug causing another player’s Accolades to show on the post-match screen

Rocket League became a free-to-play title last month, just over a year after Epic Games purchased developer Psyonix. As part of the change, Epic Games also enabled cross-platform progression for the title, ensuring players that the majority of their inventory is accessible across all platforms. It's too early to tell whether or not these moves will lead to more a greater pool of players, but it should give newcomers a greater likelihood of checking out the title!

