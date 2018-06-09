Rocket League Beach Blast Coming on June 11th

Rocket League’s latest in-game event, ‘Beach Blast,’ has been revealed, and it’s coming sooner than you might expect.

According to Psyonix, ‘Beach Blast’ will arrive during the heart of E3, on June 11th, just in time to satiate your E3 hype levels with some good ol’ fashion soccer with cars.

As you could guess by the name ‘Beach Blast,’ the new in-game event is summer-themed, which is appropriate given summer is officially only a few weeks away.

Starting June 11th at 1 p.m. EST, the event will go live, and you will be able to purchase ‘Beach Blast’ Crates with ‘Shells’ that you can earn via online matches. If this is your first rodeo with Rocket League‘s in-game events, all you need to know is you earn currency via online play, which then can be used to purchase specific items related to the in-game event, as well as a crate specific to the event.

If you don’t got time to grind out ‘Shells,’ you can purchase ‘Beach Blast’ Crates via the in-game store just like you would purchase any other crate from said store.

Like previous events, Beach Blast will come with 12 new in-game items, as well as Decryptors, which are limited one-time-use keys that can be unlocked with said event’s currency, and then used to open crates.

Here’s a rundown of the details around the event’s timing:

Beach Blast Start Time: Monday, June 11, 10am PDT (1pm EDT, 7pm CEST)

Beach Blast End Time: Monday, July 2, 5pm PDT (8pm EDT, 2am CEST on July 3)

Beach Blast ‘Shells’ Expire: Friday, July 6, 5pm PDT (1pm EDT, 7pm CEST)

For more details on how in-game events, Decryptors, and Event Crates work, click here. For a few screenshots teasing the upcoming ‘Beach Blast’ event, click here.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more Rocket League news — such as the announcement of some brand-new Jurassic Park DLC — be sure to peep all of our previous articles covering the game by clicking right here.

Psyonix has previously announced and detail big plans for Rocket League this summer, so if you haven’t tried the hit-title out yet, or are looking to dive back in, now is as a good of a time as ever.