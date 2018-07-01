Rocket League’s Big Beach Blast Event Ends Tomorrow

Rocket League’s Beach Blast event has been going on for a while now after it started in June, but players only have one more day to take advantage of the summer special and all of its loot before it ends soon.

Psyonix shared news of the Beach Blast event back towards the beginning of June with info on all of the items that’ll be available only during the time that the event was live. The summertime event introduced a new limited-time currency called Shells that players can earn just for competing online, and once you accumulate enough, you can swap those out for some Beach Blast Crates that contain the loot.

“Summertime hasn’t arrived just yet, but that’s not keeping us away from the beach – and we’re taking YOU with us!” Psyonix’s update back on June 8 said. “Beach Blast is Rocket League’s next in-game Event and it kicks off just before the summer arrives. Starting June 11 at 10am PDT (see full timing details below) you’ll be able to purchase ‘Beach Blast’ Crates with ‘Shells’ you earn for playing Online matches. You’ll also be able to purchase Beach Blast Crates directly through the Rocket League client (similar to buying Keys or Premium DLC Battle-Cars).”

🚀Beach Blast ends in TWO days! Details: https://t.co/ZbOIXnO6zf

🚀Beach Blast Shells expire on Friday, July 6 at 5pm PDT 🚫

🚀RL is 50% off during the Steam Summer Sale! https://t.co/nZUeU6zmoQ

🚀Enjoy the weekend, all!!! ⚽️🚗🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/u1puT5fqeK — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) June 30, 2018

Twelve different items were also added to the in-game store that players can purchase with Shells if you’d rather pick out exactly what you want instead of buying the crates that leave you unsure of exactly what you’re getting. If you’ve got some crates sitting around with no way to open any of them, you can also buy Decryptors with the Shells to make use of what you already have in your inventory.

Though you won’t be able to earn more of the Shells after the event ends on July 2, you still have more time after that to redeem them for whatever you want to purchase. The Shells expire on July 6 though, so you’ll have to spend them by then or else they’ll be gone for good.

Psyonix’s game is also on sale right now through the Steam Summer Sale as the tweet from the game’s official account pointed out, so you can get it now for half of the original price.

Rocket League’s Beach Blast event ends tomorrow on July 6 at 5 pm PTD.