Rocket League’s First-Ever Double XP Weekend Starts Today

Rocket League is celebrating its incredible success by offering players double XP all weekend long, starting today. In honor of 50 million players and ten years of rocket-powered competitive play (starting with Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars), Psyonix is giving back and giving players a chance to rack up on ranks and new cosmetics.

Double XP starts tonight at 6PM central time. You guys will have until Monday, October 15 at noon central to cram in as much Rocket League as you can for all of that sweet bonus XP. Keep in mind that with the new Rocket Pass system, tiering up will always take you one step closer to neat cosmetic rewards and new battle cars.

Here’s what the team at Psyonix had to say today in their mushy little update:

“Ten years ago today, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars was released on PlayStation 3! Little did we know then, that our passion-project Soccar game would lead to something much, much bigger in the years that followed! “Project Battle-Cars 2” turned into Rocket League and, more than three years after its release, it’s still as fun and competitive as ever. Meanwhile, some of our most passionate SARPBCplayers have since transformed into heralded pros in the Rocket League Championship Series.

“More than 50 million players and four platforms later, we can’t thank our community enough for helping make Rocket League what it is today; none of which would be possible without SARPBC’s debut in 2008. To celebrate, we’ll be holding our first-ever Double XP Weekend!”

If you’ve never played Rocket League before, then this is obviously the perfect time to jump in. I can tell you personally, anecdotally, that I waited years to jump in. I understood exactly what the game was, and had seen plenty of amateur and professional gameplay footage. It wasn’t until I started playing myself that the game clicked, though, and it quickly became one of my favorite competitive games. It’s something that I play ever week without fail, and it’s something you should try if you haven’t already. Rocket League is now available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC!

