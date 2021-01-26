New Rocket League Update Adding Long-Awaited Feature

✖

Psyonix and Epic Games have announced a new Rocket League update, which will release on February 1 (4 p.m. PST) via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. According to the pair, the update, which is still pending first-party certification, is bringing not just a smattering of quality-of-life improvements, but some new content, including a long-requested addition: Fennec Decals in the Esports Shop.

Unfortunately, in terms of new content, this is all the pair divulge about the update, but it's safe to assume this is the highlight, and thus you shouldn't expect anything bigger than this. As for the decals, they look great, and feature some of the scene's biggest teams like NRG, G2, Team Vitality, Ghost, and BDS. Of course, rocking a BDS decal won't make you as good as Monkey Moon, but you can at least look good in your pursuit of diamond 2.

Below, you can check out the decals, courtesy of the official Rocket League Twitter, which links out to a post with more additional information and media.

In addition to this, Psyonix also announced the update will come with some changes to Neon Fields that are based on player feedback. As the developer notes, it's "aware" that the effects and lighting in Neon Fields can have a negative impact on the game experience for some players. To this end, it's adding a new settings option dubbed "effect intensity," which allows you to adjust the intensity and motion of visuals for Neon Fields. Unfortunately, it sounds like the feature will be just limited to this specific arena.

Within the setting, players will be able to make the following changes: disable all pulsing effects, disable all flashing lights, reduces or disable moving FX/lights/background visuals, and reduce brightness or intensity of background lights.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.