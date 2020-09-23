Rocket League Goes Free-to-Play Causing Server Issues

✖

Rocket League is now free-to-play on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, which appears to be causing server issues. After months of waiting, Epic Games and Psyonix finally hit the "launch" button on free-to-play. As a result, new players began to flood the game, and so like most games that go free-to-play after previously being premium, Rocket League has been having server issues.

Rocket League launched back in 2015, and while it's always been fairly cheap, today it's been opened to anyone on the aforementioned platforms. In fact, not only is the game free on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but you don't need PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online to play it. Of course, the same applies to PC, but not Xbox One, where the game still requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

At the moment of publishing, it appears the servers are operating as normal, however, there are still cases of players reporting not being able to play the game. Meanwhile, Competitive Tournaments remain turned off.

Update: Matchmaking is restored, and Challenges should be available to all players in the Main Menu. Competitive Tournaments are still offline, updates to follow once they are restored. — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 23, 2020

Of course, it remains to be seen just how much this new injection of players will impact the game long term. Obviously, servers will stabilize, but it will be interesting to see how this impacts the rank system and whether or not this can breath new life into the game, which is very far from dying, but a bit stagnant.

To accompany the game going free-to-play, a substantial new update for the game was also released. You can read more about it -- including its patch notes -- by clicking right here. There's not only new content, but plenty of changes to the game as well. Unfortunately, none of these changes include the return of the "Quick Play" button, which was inexplicably removed in a recent update.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, or mobile devices.