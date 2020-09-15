Rocket League Free-to-Play Date Revealed

Rocket League on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch is going free-to-play soon, or more specifically, on September 23. To accompany the announcement, Psyonix and Epic Games have released a brand new cinematic trailer, which doesn't feature any gameplay, but does come packing plenty of hype. That's not all though. To celebrate the free-to-play launch, a new event, Llama-Rama is going live soon. Meanwhile, a new update to the game is being pushed on all platforms tomorrow to prepare the game for its free-to-play launch.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of when the Llama-Rama event will go live, but we do have details on tomorrow's update, which will most notably add cross-platform progression, plus a variety of features and improvements fans have been asking for.

Below, you can check out a full rundown of not just tomorrow's update, but September 23's free-to-play update as well.

Tomorrow's Update:

CROSS-PLATFORM PROGRESSION: You'll be able to link your platforms to your Epic Games Account starting tomorrow for existing players! For all the details on cross-platform progression, check out last month's blog .

LEGACY STATUS AND ITEMS: For those who already own Rocket League and are eligible for Legacy Status, the items that were revealed in July (Golden Cosmos Boost, "Est . 20XX" Player Banner, Rocket League-branded DLC , etc.) will hit your inventories with tomorrow's update.

SUPPORT-A-CREATOR: In addition to joining the Epic Games Store, Rocket League will also be joining Epic's Support-A-Creator program. You can choose to support a Creator of your choice in-game by entering the Creator's code in the Item Shop, beginning tomorrow with the game update. For Rocket League, accepted Creators will earn 5% of Credits spent while using their Creator Code. Codes for Creators currently in the program will work in Rocket League starting tomorrow. There are many of your favorite Rocket League creators already part of the system and more will be added in the near future. If you're interested in becoming a Creator, go to the Epic Support-A-Creator page for more information.

OTHER THINGS IN TOMORROW'S UPDATE: New Quick Chats, Heatseeker in Private Matches, Larger item pool for Trade Ups, Solo Standard removed, New Bot difficulty, New Merc Hitbox, Rocket League X Monstercat Remixes. Updated Menu, and Changes to Achievements

September 23 Free-to-Play Update:

LAUNCH ON EPIC GAMES STORE: September 23 is also the day you'll find Rocket League available for download on its newest home: the Epic Games Store! You can visit the Rocket League page now, and add the game to your wishlist so you're notified as soon as it's available. If you add Rocket League to your library between September 23 and October 23 you will receive a $10 EGS coupon that is redeemable on games and add-ons $14.99 and up. Plus, once you download and launch the game, you'll instantly get two new items in your inventory: Sun Ray Boost and Hot Rocks Trail!

SEASON 1: Take your shot at climbing the Ranks, and tiering up your Rocket Pass in Season 1. Stay tuned for more info on Season 1 later this week!

COMPETITIVE TOURNAMENTS: Competitive Tournaments will be live and ready to join on launch day. Check out our deep dive blog post on this revamped tournament feature for all the details.

GAME-WIDE CHALLENGES: New Game-Wide Challenges arrive on launch day. Get ready to complete challenges for XP and items!

ENDO Two new item packs will be available with some siiiick Endo Endo Gaiden Wheels (Grey) Neo -Thermal Boost Friction Trail 500 Credits Starter Pack Jäger Pack Jäger 619 (Titanium White) Apparatus Wheels (Titanium White) Toon Goal Explosion (Titanium White) 1000 Credits Both packs will be available in the Bundles tab of the Item Shop. items for new and veteran players. Here's what's in each: PACK STARTER PACK AND JÄGER



Rocket League is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.