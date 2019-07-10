Rocket League Gets a Free Weekend During Radical Summer Event

Rocket League is squarely in the middle of two different celebrations at the moment. There’s the Radical Summer event that’s been going on for a month now as well and is on the tail-end of its anniversary celebration which officially took place on July 7th. Psyonix says that it’s still technically the birthday week of Rocket League since it’s just a few days after the actual date, it’s still time to celebrate with another free-to-play weekend that’s actually already begun.

The free weekend that extends into the week itself began today on July 10th and will be live until July 15th. Not every platform will be able to take part in the free weekend though since it’s only live for those on the Xbox One and PC via Steam. Xbox Live Gold will also be required to play, but if you meet all those requirements, you can try out Rocket League for the first time or once again until Monday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As current Rocket League players will already know, now is a prime time to jump into the game and see what it has to offer. That’s because the Radical Summer event is currently underway, specifically the ’80s Culture portion of it. This includes a Spike Rush mode that’s already become popular with players and in-game cosmetics reminiscent of the time ’80s, all of which is available until July 22nd when the event will then focus on a different aspect of the ’80s.

It’s still technically Rocket League’s birthday week. To keep the celebration going, the full game will be free on @Xbox and @steam_games all weekend starting tomorrow! Bring your friends! More info: https://t.co/LQHAgj9Thn pic.twitter.com/Mbwzqjql34 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 9, 2019

“This is the best time to check out all the content jam packed into the game for the summer—specifically Radical Summer,” Psyonix said about the free weekend. “Our ’80s-themed in-game event is in full swing. Earn Cassettes from playing Online Matches, which can be redeemed for unique in-game items inspired by ’80s culture. Jump into Casual, Competitive, and Extra modes, or try out the new limited-time mode, Spike Rush. Any items that are earned from the Free Weekend will carry over to the full game if you decide to purchase Rocket League during or following the Free Weekend.”

The Radical Summer event will keep going until August 12th, so if you’ve for some reason never played Rocket League before now and find that it’s something you’re interested in after the free week, you can keep participating in the event throughout the next month.