Rocket League Introducing Rocket Pass With Free and Premium Content

Psyonix has been packing Rocket League with awesome content, from new arenas and modes to great tie-in vehicles, including this week’s Jurassic World Jeep pack. But now it’s getting serious, with a new program that will bring even more free and premium content to the table.

The developer of the hit game has announced the Rocket Pass program which will be coming later this year. While that sounds like a Season Pass, there’s more to the program than that.

“Rocket Pass is a brand new, time-limited progression system that will give you several ways to earn new content in Rocket League. Our goal is to offer several Rocket Passes every year, with an emphasis on new, unique content for each Pass. This will not replace the current XP-based progression system and we’ll have more news on those XP plans and changes later this week,” the company noted.

Two versions of the Rocket Pass will be available once the program launches later this summer, in the form of Free and Premium.

“The Free Rocket Pass will have Rewards that unlock automatically, giving everyone the opportunity to earn FREE new Customization Items, Player Banners, in-game Titles and Decryptors,” the company noted.

“If you’re looking for additional content to unlock, you can choose to purchase the Premium Rocket Pass upgrade for ten Keys (USD $9.99 or regional equivalent). This comes with even more content, including new Customization Items, new Car Bodies, Keys, Premium Player Banners and Premium Titles. You’ll also unlock ‘XP Boosts’ that multiply your earned XP throughout the duration of your Rocket Pass, as well as ‘XP Awards’ that can help you advance through Rocket Pass more quickly.”

The Rocket Pass and Premium upgrade will be available to everyone across all platforms and the items can be traded with other players if something doesn’t suit your taste.

Pro Tiers will also be introduced. “Once you’ve unlocked all of the available Tiers in your Pass, you can begin earning ‘Pro Tiers’ if you’ve purchased the Premium upgrade. Each Pro Tier rewards you with a random Painted and/or Certified version of a Premium Rocket Pass item you’ve already unlocked. Even better, you won’t see any duplicate rewards from Pro Tiers until you’ve completed the full set of each Paint Color and Certification for the current Pass.”

A FAQ can be found right here, answering any concerns by fans. But this looks to be a great way to give fans what they want whether they feel like paying something or not.

We’ll keep you informed when the program is ready to launch!

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.