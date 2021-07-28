Rocket League Reveals Special New Car

Psyonix and Epic Games have announced a new collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer and Aston Martin that will see the 007's Aston Martin DB5 added to Rocket League and all of its available platforms, which is to say Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. More specifically, the new vehicle is being added tomorrow, July 29. To accompany this news, the aforementioned pair have also released a brand new trailer revealing and showing off the brand new addition.

Like the premium vehicles before it, the 007’s Aston Martin DB5 will be made available through the Item Shop, where it will cost 1100 Credits. For 1100 Credits, not only do you get the 007’s Aston Martin DB5, but the Aston Martin DB5 Engine Audio, Aston Martin DB5 Wheels, and a Reel Life Decal. That said, all purchases will need to be made before August 4, as this is when the vehicle will leave the Item Shop.

According to an official press, the release "marks the start of a multi-year collaboration between MGM, Aston Martin, and Psyonix, with more James Bond content coming to the game in the future." What this James Bond content will be or when exactly it will release, remains to be seen.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the free-to-play, over-the-top sports game and all things gaming, click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of this news, or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking up the 007's Aston Martin DB5 in the Item Shop?