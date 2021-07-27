Among Us Reveals Updated List of the Most and Least Popular Crewmate Colors

✖

Back in December, Among Us developer InnerSloth revealed a list of the most and least popular Crewmate colors. Back then, there were just six colors to choose from, but that number has ballooned to 18, following the game's 15 player update. With so many new colors available, InnerSloth has decided to update its rankings so players can see which colors are the most beloved, and which ones end up picked last. Surprisingly, the top three spots remain completely unchanged from December, with Red, Black, and White remaining at the top of the list. However, this time around, a new color has found its way to the bottom!

The full list can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

i have some fun backend data for u!! ever since the 15 player update, here are the most to least popular Crewmate colors chosen in the game pour one out for tan 😔 pic.twitter.com/sySzXorIFm — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) July 26, 2021

Yes, Tan is now the least liked color in all of Among Us! It hasn't gotten much better for Brown though, as it's just one spot ahead of Tan. While Tan doesn't have many fans, other newcomer colors did much better. Rose was added with the 15 player update, and the color has already made its way to the fourth place spot.

Of course, as any Among Us player will tell you, the colors don't actually matter in the game; it all comes down to a combination of skill and luck! Regardless, it is interesting to see which colors have caught on with players, and which ones aren't as popular. Perhaps some players think Tan looks more sus than Red, or it could just be personal preference. Either way, it's clear that Among Us fans have their favorites!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What's your favorite Crewmate color in Among Us? Are you surprised by these color rankings? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!