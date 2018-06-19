Rocket League Jurassic World DLC Now Available

Rocket League’s newest Jurassic World DLC is now available for players on all platforms to outfit their cars with some Jurassic decals, wheels, and more.

The DLC has been made available for all Rocket League platforms just in time for the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, exactly as the game’s creators planned. Psyonix announced today that the previously revealed DLC is now purchasable for everyone.

The Jurassic World Car Pack DLC is now LIVE on all platforms! Learn more about our latest Premium DLC at https://t.co/sIyIcDx6pa pic.twitter.com/jnu4l9bDNv — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) June 18, 2018

“The Jurassic World Car Pack DLC for Rocket League is now available on all platforms for $1.99 USD (or regional equivalent),” Psyonix’s announcement said. “Available just a few days before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters, the pack features the iconic Jurassic Jeep Wrangler and a collection of Jurassic Park– and Jurassic World-themed customization items. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters on June 22.”

This isn’t the first time that the DLC has been discussed with the Jeep-filled content first revealed at the beginning of the month, but now’s the time that you can actually add it to your collection. Psyonix revealed the DLC on June 4 with a new trailer that showcased what’s included in the Jurassic World bundle. The full list of contents was also shared in today’s press release to remind you what you’re getting for just $2.

The Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Battle-Car – equipped with a Jurassic World Decal for the Blue team and a Jurassic Park Decal for the Orange team

rex Goal Explosion

Jurassic Park Hard Hat Topper

Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Mr. DNA Player Banners

Jurassic World, Jurassic Park, and InGen Flags

The Jurassic Jeep Wrangler and Jurassic World items are coming to Rocket League on June 18 for $1.99! More info: https://t.co/sIyIcDx6pa pic.twitter.com/vWOmnoZoyT — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) June 12, 2018

If nothing else in the DLC pack interests you, the T. Rex goal explosion on its own should be plenty enough encouragement to part with $2. In another reminder announcement that was shared just days ago, the official Rocket League Twitter account previewed the DLC once again with a gif that showed the goal explosion in action. It’s an impressive effect that’ll look even better if you score that goal with one of your Jurassic jeeps.

Rocket League's Jurassic World Car Pack DLC is now available for all players.