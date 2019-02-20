‘Rocket League’ Patch Adds Cross-Platform Party Support

Psyonix’s latest Rocket League update has gone live as of Tuesday, and with it comes the cross-platform party support players have been waiting on for some time.

Released for all platforms on Tuesday, the “Friends Update” does what Psyonix said it would back in January and made cross-platform parties a reality on the PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even the PlayStation 4 platforms. This means that in addition to playing with and against competitors from different platforms, players can also party up with others regardless of how the game is played.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These changes were made possible by the RocketID feature and a Friends List which organizes players by those unique IDs. Since every platform has its own naming service, this RocketID feature assigns everyone a unique ID that allows players to search for others easily through a more centralized database of IDs. The IDs, according to Pysonix, are assigned automatically and are combinations of players’ names and a random four-digit code, but they can be changed at any point to something players prefer more than the default ID.

The Friends Update is now LIVE! Enjoy the cross-platform party time: //t.co/UPXOIw8ArO pic.twitter.com/x5yqj1ZqNy — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 19, 2019

With this RocketID feature, the Friends List will let players add friends and easily see who’s on and who’s not as well as the platform they’re playing on. It’ll also show players who were encountered in recent matches, so if there was a particularly skilled teammate who you worked well with but didn’t get to communicate with before they left the lobby, you can find them again through the “Recent Players” tab.

Aside from the cross-platform features which made up the bulk of the Friends Update, the patch also marked the end of the game’s ninth competitive season. Awards will be distributed for those seasons depending on players’ placements as those same players move onto Competitive Season 10 to finish placement matches and advance through the ranks once again.

Rocket League’s latest update also add some Extra Modes to Free Play and changed some options and settings, all of those adjustments seen here in the full patch notes.