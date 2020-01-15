Rocket League Announces Lunar New Year Event

Today, Psyonix announced a new event for Rocket League dubbed Lucky Lanterns, which will be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game on January 20. According to the official pitch of the event, Lucky Lanterns will ring in 2020 by celebrating the Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival, and by letting players earn special rewards by playing online matches. In other words, the event will work exactly like every other previous event. Meaning you’ll earn currency — in this case Red Envelopes — by playing matches, and in turn you can spend this currency to unlock special Lunar Near Year-themed items as well as crates and XP levels.

This time, the crates will come in the form of Golden Lanterns, which will unlock items from Champions Series 1, 2, and 3. And like previous event crates, you will only be able to unlock a certain number of Golden Lanterns.

Ring in the Lunar New Year with our newest in-game event: Lucky Lanterns! Earn Red Envelopes to unlock in-game items inspired by the Lantern Festival! https://t.co/aDBQVHuj25 pic.twitter.com/WTY7zR3V1L — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) January 15, 2020

Anyway, to see some of the rewards that will be dolled out during the event, click here. As always, the items aren’t really of the premium quality. However, personally I do like the Ruckus trail and Rat Racer title quite a bit.

