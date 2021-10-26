Rocket League Update Surprises Players With Long-Awaited Feature

A new Rocket League update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And according to the patch notes of the update, it’s a small one, however, while the update doesn’t do much, the little it does do is quite notable. More specifically, the update adds the long-awaited “Play Again” button for competitive.

According to the patch notes, a “Play Again” button is now a part of the post-match screen for competitive, and it allows players to automatically start a search in the selected Competitive Playlist right from the post-match screen. As you may remember, this used to be in the game before it was inexplicably removed.

Below, you can check out the complete patch notes for the update, courtesy of Psyonix:

Version: Rocket League v2.07

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 10/25/2021, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

CHANGES AND UPDATES

PsyNet Upgrades — Update v2.07 is focused on upgrading how in-game items and transactions are stored in PsyNet. Nothing seen in the game client will change, but a client update is needed for the backend upgrades to take effect

Play Again Button (Competitive) — A ‘Play Again’ button has been added to the post-match screen. Pressing the Play Again button will automatically start a search in your selected Competitive Playlists. If you previously searched for matches in multiple Competitive Playlists, Play Again will search in those same Playlists. The Play Again button is only visible after Competitive Playlist matches (will not be visible after Casual matches)

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is. It’s safe to assume it’s not very big considering the patch notes sizes, but if you’re on a machine with an HDD it may still take a while to download.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on it, click here.