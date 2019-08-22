Rocket League Rocket Pass 4 Release Date Revealed Alongside New Battle-Car

Today, Psyonix announced the release date of Rocket Pass 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And thankfully for Rocket League players, it’s releasing very soon. More specifically, the new Rocket Pass is arriving next week on August 28, which is just one day after Season 12 goes live across all platforms. As you would expect, there’s no major changes to the Rocket Pass formula, but there is a brand-new battle-car coming to the mode.

The new car, which is part of the rewards in the Rocket Pass, is called the Mudcat, a new rally-inspired Battle-Car, which has an Octane hitbox. In other words, except to see a lot of it, as the Octane hitbox is the most popular hitbox in the game. As was the case with the previous Rocket Passes, you’ll obtain the Mudcat as soon as you hand over that money and cop that Rocket Pass Premium. Meanwhile, you’ll also have the Mudcar GXT to work towards. You can see the difference between the two in the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the general structure of the Rocket Pass isn’t changing, there are noteworthy adjustments being made. According to Psyonix, it has changed Weekly Challenges based off community feedback. Now, new challenges won’t expire after their week concludes. In other words, you’ll be to knock out Weekly Challenges at your leisure during the duration of Rocket Pass 4.

Meanwhile, just like in Rocket Pass 3, both the Free and Premium tracks will get three new challenges each week, with each completed helping you climb tiers faster with more Tier Points. Each Weekly Challenge is worth three, five, or eight Tier Points depending on the challenge involved. For Rocket Pass 4, there’s 70 tiers, but there’s also Pro Tiers that grant Painted and Special Edition versions of select Rocket Pass 4 items, all of which are tradeable. These only begin to unlock after you complete all 70 tiers though.

Rocket Pass will go live at 10:00 a.m. PDT on August 28, and will run until December 4. The premium version can be unlocked with 10 keys. Meanwhile, there’s a version that gives you a headstart in the progression. This version costs 20 keys.

Rocket League is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.