Rocket League Season 3 Rewards Revealed

Rocket League’s latest Competitive Season is coming to an end soon which means it’s time once again to divvy out some rewards for players based on how well they did throughout the past few months. Season 3 ends on August 11th, and ahead of that date, Psyonix revealed the details of the new rewards players can expect to earn. As players have come to expect from the past few seasons, the best of the best will get additional rewards, too, to highlight their achievements during Season 3.

Decals make up the entirety of the seasonal rewards aside from the titles distributed to those who made it into the Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend ranks. Regardless of what rank you end the season at, you’ll get the rewards for the ranks below yours as well in case there’s a reward for a lower rank that you happen to like more than the one you got.

Season 3 is rapidly approaching the finish line, which means it's time to reveal Season 3 Rewards! Check out our blog below to learn more. https://t.co/uzzubB6eck pic.twitter.com/CltRlX2wk2 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 20, 2021

The video above gives a preview of some of these rewards while the full list can be found below including details on the title awards for Grand Champions and Supersonic Legends.

Rocket League Season 3 Rewards

Bronze I or higher – Season 3 – Bronze Decal

Silver I or higher – Season 3 – Silver Decal + lower Decal

Gold I or higher – Season 3 – Gold Decal + lower Decals

Platinum I or higher – Season 3 – Platinum Decal + lower Decals

Diamond I or higher – Season 3 – Diamond Decal + lower Decals

Champion I or higher – Season 3 – Champion Decal + lower Decals

Grand Champion I – Season 3 – Grand Champion Decal + lower Decals

Supersonic Legend – Season 3 – Supersonic Legend Decal + lower Decals

Grand Champion Title Rewards

Competitive Grand Champion: "S3 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text

Rumble Grand Champion: "S3 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text

Hoops Grand Champion: "S3 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text

Snow Day Grand Champion: "S3 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text

Dropshot Grand Champion: "S3 FLOOR DESTROYER" in Crimson text

Supersonic Legends Title Rewards

Competitive Supersonic Legend: "S3 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text

Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S3 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text

Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S3 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text

Snow Day Supersonic Legend: "S3 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text

Dropshot Supersonic Legend: "S3 TILE ANNIHILATOR" in Titanium White text

Rocket League’s Competitive Season 3 ends on August 11th.