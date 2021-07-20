Rocket League Season 3 Rewards Revealed
Rocket League’s latest Competitive Season is coming to an end soon which means it’s time once again to divvy out some rewards for players based on how well they did throughout the past few months. Season 3 ends on August 11th, and ahead of that date, Psyonix revealed the details of the new rewards players can expect to earn. As players have come to expect from the past few seasons, the best of the best will get additional rewards, too, to highlight their achievements during Season 3.
Decals make up the entirety of the seasonal rewards aside from the titles distributed to those who made it into the Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend ranks. Regardless of what rank you end the season at, you’ll get the rewards for the ranks below yours as well in case there’s a reward for a lower rank that you happen to like more than the one you got.
Season 3 is rapidly approaching the finish line, which means it's time to reveal Season 3 Rewards! Check out our blog below to learn more. https://t.co/uzzubB6eck pic.twitter.com/CltRlX2wk2— Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 20, 2021
The video above gives a preview of some of these rewards while the full list can be found below including details on the title awards for Grand Champions and Supersonic Legends.
Rocket League Season 3 Rewards
- Bronze I or higher – Season 3 – Bronze Decal
- Silver I or higher – Season 3 – Silver Decal + lower Decal
- Gold I or higher – Season 3 – Gold Decal + lower Decals
- Platinum I or higher – Season 3 – Platinum Decal + lower Decals
- Diamond I or higher – Season 3 – Diamond Decal + lower Decals
- Champion I or higher – Season 3 – Champion Decal + lower Decals
- Grand Champion I – Season 3 – Grand Champion Decal + lower Decals
- Supersonic Legend – Season 3 – Supersonic Legend Decal + lower Decals
Grand Champion Title Rewards
- Competitive Grand Champion: "S3 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text
- Rumble Grand Champion: "S3 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text
- Hoops Grand Champion: "S3 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text
- Snow Day Grand Champion: "S3 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text
- Dropshot Grand Champion: "S3 FLOOR DESTROYER" in Crimson text
Supersonic Legends Title Rewards
- Competitive Supersonic Legend: "S3 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S3 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S3 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text
- Snow Day Supersonic Legend: "S3 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text
- Dropshot Supersonic Legend: "S3 TILE ANNIHILATOR" in Titanium White text
Rocket League’s Competitive Season 3 ends on August 11th.