‘Rocket League’ Crosses Over With ‘Shazam’ With New Items

Today, independent developer Psyonix announced that, starting now, you can unlock new in-game items inspired by DC Comic’s “Shazam!,” which released a couple weeks ago. But that’s not all, not only are there new Shazam-themed items in the game, but they are 100 percent free. In order to get access to the items, all you have to do is enter the key word “shazam” into the “Redeem Code” menu, and bam, you’ll be given the Shazam Octane Decal and Shazam Wheels (pictured above).

Unfortunately, if you’re not an Octane user, you’re really only getting one new item, but you really can’t complain when said items are free to begin with. That said, I’m still a bit bummed that I won’t be able to rock the Shazam Decal on my Marauder.

Anyway, as you would expect, fans are pretty excited that they are getting some new, free items:

It’s so gaudy and I love it. — Pinbenterjamin (@pinbenterjamin) April 19, 2019

I love you <3 — Leonardo (@Leonardo_Bloom_) April 19, 2019

@A_Kryptic damn those wheels nb, kinda look like the flash wheels tbh — Unspeakable_Glitched (@farrugia_aidan) April 19, 2019

Rocket League is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports and no word on what Psyonix plans to do for the next generation of consoles. Will it port the game to the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett? Or will it release a sequel? I reckon it will probably do both, but for now, Psyonix hasn’t said anything on the matter.

