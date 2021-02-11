Rocket League Surprises Fans With Return of Popular Modes

✖

To celebrate the Year of the Ox, Epic Games is running the Lucky Lanterns event in Rocket League. The in-game event is now live, giving players the chance to clear event challenges and unlock themed items. Lucky Lanterns will also feature two Limited Time Modes. Heatseeker is live in the game right now and will be available through February 22nd. Players will also be able to check out Super Cube from February 22nd through March 1st. The latter mode should be welcome for longtime fans of Rocket League, as it brings back the Cubic mode that first debuted back in 2015!

A trailer for the event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Celebrate the Year of the Ox in our Lucky Lanterns in-game event LIVE NOW! Complete Event Challenges, unlock themed items, and jump into a game of Heatseeker LTM.

Heatseeker was introduced in the game last year. In the mode, hitting the ball will automatically propel it towards the opposing team's net! However, if the ball ends up hitting the backboard instead, it will redirect back in the direction it came. In Super Cube, the ball has been transformed into a cubic shape, and it's now bouncier and faster; that should make things a bit more challenging!

The event will have a number of tie-in items for players to unlock, including Toppers (Lucky Cat and Ozzy Ox), Boosts (Lantern Lift and Cherry Blossom), a Temple Guardian Player Banner, and more. The Item Shop will also have a pair of free items: the Short Fuse Player Banner and the Shen Avatar Border. The player banner can be found free in the shop right now, while the border will be made available on February 22nd. Players can also purchase the Lantern Lift and Paper Dragon Goal Explosions. Last but not least, Golden Lanterns can be used to unlock items from three different series: Velocity, Triumph, and Overdrive.

Do you plan on participating in the Lucky Lanterns event? Are you happy to see these Limited Time Modes return to Rocket League? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!