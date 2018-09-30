Psyonix Gives New Update On ‘Rocket League’ PS4 Console Cross-Play

Earlier this week, we reported on Psyonix updating Rocket League fans that PlayStation 4 console crossplay still wasn’t happening, though, that the situation could change very soon.

Since then, Psyonix’s CEO, Dave Hangwood, took to Reddit to provide a second update.

It reads as follows:

“To all the fans of Rocket League, our loyal players, our community, our friends, and to the gaming community at large…Let’s talk about cross-platform play.

“Cross play across all consoles is a subject that is near and dear to my heart. It has been my passion since the inception of Rocket League and I have constantly encouraged my team that we not only have the opportunity but the obligation to be pioneers in bringing gamers together regardless of platform. Games may come and go but it is not often that you have the ability to be part of a real step forward in online gaming.

“We built Rocket League to be a cross-platform game from the very beginning. It has been a Psyonix mandate that our technology, processes, and policies must always comply with this effort and we have worked tirelessly to ensure it. We hoped that other developers would join us in this effort and they did. We hoped that gamers would cry out for more and they did.

“Of course, cross-platform play is not something Psyonix and Rocket League can do on it’s own. It takes the substantial cooperation and coordination of many partners, most notably the platform holders themselves. It is with the greatest joy that I can now acknowledge that all the major consoles are making progress towards a truly all-platform cross-platform play experience!

“I want everyone to understand just how much of a priority this is for us and always has been for our team. There are still many factors, some of which take time, that means we have to have some patience. I am excited beyond words and I wanted to make sure that our players know where we stand. I can’t wait to see our vision for a truly unified Rocket League community finally realized.”

As you can see from Hangwood’s statement, it sounds like Rocket League PlayStation 4 console crossplay is coming soon, or at the very least, is an inevitability.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.