Rocket League WWE Items Dropping for Free During Wrestlemania 34

Rocket League and the WWE are teaming up to bring an entire suite of WWE-themed customization items to Rocket League players everywhere, and those items start dropping this weekend. Psyonix revealed in a new blog post this morning that, if you’re planning to tune in to WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, you could score a few of these new items for free!

Here’s the deal: when you tune into WrestleMania 34 this weekend, you’ll eventually catch a special code you can use to unlock two random items. According to the update blog, “There will then be MORE special codes and MORE items added to the list throughout the year for more unlocking opportunities, and of course, all WWE items are tradeable once you’ve acquired them.”

There will be 11 items added this weekend, and your code will unlock two of them initially. Included in that possible prize pool are the following:

Player Banners

‘WWE’



‘WWE RAW’



‘WWE SmackDown Live!’



‘WWE NXT’



‘WWE WrestleMania 34’

Flags

‘WWE’



‘WWE RAW”



‘WWE SmackDown Live!’



‘WWE NXT’



‘WWE WrestleMania 34’

Wheel

‘WWE’

You guys will definitely want to keep an eye on the official Rocket League and Psyonix social channels to get a heads up when the codes go live. Even if you’re not a huge WWE fan, you can’t argue with a free price-tag, and you’ll be able to trade these items as soon as they’re in your inventory, so it’s a bit of a no-brainer.

These new items come hot on the heels of a bunch of sweet DC Comics gear, which dropped last month. The DC Super Heroes DLC bundle came in at a very reasonable $3.99, and included tons of customization items and two brand new Batmobiles. The classic ’89 Batmobile has been my go-to for a few weeks now, and has given me a really fashionable break from the Breakout. Also included in the DC Super Heroes DLC are:

Aquaman – Breakout Decal and Player Banner

Batman – Paladin Decal and Player Banner

Cyborg – Roadhog Decal and Player Banner

DC – Player Banner (previously released in Collector’s Edition)

Flash – Wheels, Venom Decal, Player Banner, and Speed Force Boost (Wheels and Player Banner previously released in Collector’s Edition)

Green Arrow – Hotshot Decal and Player Banner

Green Lantern – Merc Decal and Player Banner

Superman – Octane Decal and Player Banner

Wonder Woman – Wheels, X-Devil Decal, and Player Banner

Good luck, everyone! We hope you’re able to score those sweet WWE wheels. We’ll see you on the pitch in the meantime.