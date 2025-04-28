GameStop Investigating Stores for Shady Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Tactics

GameStop is looking into stores that used shady tactics to squeeze more money out of those looking to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2. It’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the biggest hardware launches in 2025. It is going to be an extremely hot item this summer, something that has proven especially true for those wanting to get one on day one. When Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders opened, various retailers had their sites crash or experience technical difficulties, making it hard to secure one. It was a catastrophe for many and one that proved to be a headache for those who stayed up later to try and pre-order one.

Some even had their Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders outright canceled by retailers who oversold their stock, upsetting many gamers. However, there was one saving grace. GameStop didn’t do its pre-orders at the same time, they waited until the morning to do things and even offered in-store Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders. Those who went to GameStop were surprised to see some stores taking pre-orders for dozens, if not hundreds of Nintendo Switch 2s. It was a far cry from the experience many had with Xbox Series X|S and PS5, but a lot of people who went to pre-order one in-store were able to get one without much hassle, however, that wasn’t the case for everyone.

GameStop Stores Being Investigated For Forcing Pricey Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Bundles

One GameStop store in New York is being investigated by the company for forcing bundles on customers. Customers were supposed to have the option of being able to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 for $449.99 or a bundle with the console and a copy of Mario Kart World for $499.99, the retail prices for both SKUs. However, the GameStop in Astoria was telling people that they could only pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 with one of GameStop’s far more expensive bundles that includes things like screen protectors, carrying cases, and other accessories. This jacked the price up a couple hundred more dollars for anyone interested.

We are actively investigating this. Any customer who was turned away at the Astoria location should reach out via DM so we can make it right. — GameStop Help (@GameStopHelp) April 25, 2025

Obviously, some customers just turned it down and walked away, feeling that this was completely unfair and overly expensive. However, a viral post from X user Elea Tsentzelis caught the eye of GameStop corporate which has prompted an investigation into the store. The company’s social media account asked anyone who was turned away for not buying one of GameStop’s expensive Nintendo Switch 2 bundles to DM them so they could “make it right.”

This isn’t the first time this has happened, either. GameStop was in hot water with gamers after the launches of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 for similar practices. It seems like stores are encouraged to push these bundles and accessories from corporate and management, as one might expect with a big new console launch, but not at the cost of losing a sale or upsetting a customer. In my personal experience, I was able to walk into GameStop and pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 without any headache. While they tried to recommend me other items, they didn’t push too hard once I declined, so this isn’t a nationwide issue with GameStop.

As of right now, there’s no word on how GameStop is making it right with customers who were impacted or what is being done with the store in New York (or other stores that may have been doing the same thing). Either way, it’s good to see GameStop not condoning these sketchy tactics to pump up sales numbers, even if it was something that has happened in the past. Of course, it’s also possible that Nintendo itself had a word with GameStop and told the retailer to fix the issue, something that GameStop likely took seriously after seeing the game company’s beef with Amazon.

Were you able to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order? Let me know in the comments.