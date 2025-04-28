Former Free PS+ Game May Soon Become Unplayable

A former game that was part of the free monthly PlayStation+ titles may soon become unplayable. Licensing in video games can be a huge headache. If you want to use a song, real life brand, or even make a game around a popular franchise, it requires licensing. Unfortunately, licenses eventually expire and after a point, it doesn’t make financial sense to continue to renew it. This has led to racing games like Forza Horizon getting routinely delisted from sale and games like Grand Theft Auto having to get updates that remove songs. It can be frustrating, but it is the nature of the beast.

License and rights issues have caused other great games like Friday the 13th: The Game to vanish as well. That game was a really beloved asymmetric horror title that was highly replayable and well-liked with those looking for a fun game to play with their friends. However, rights issues led to the game being delisted back in 2023 and eventually, the game’s servers were completely shut down. Now, it’s impossible to properly play Friday the 13th: The Game and the only way you can really experience it is through old YouTube videos. A bunch of other horror games have tried to recapture the magic of that game such as Texas Chain Saw Massacre and the less-liked Evil Dead: The Game, but it seems like one of those is also meeting its end.

Evil Dead: The Game Seemingly Gets Delisted from Multiple Platforms

Users are reporting that Evil Dead: The Game is no longer on the PlayStation Store or Epic Games Store. All pages for the game on those respective stores lead to generic errors and it’s otherwise impossible to find on the stores. It still remains up on Xbox and Steam, though we’d imagine those pages will come down soon enough. It’s likely that Saber Interactive is planning to pull the game for sale and as a result, potentially kill the servers for Evil Dead: The Game. Although there is single-player content in the game, Evil Dead: The Game requires an online connection to play it. It’s possible that an offline mode will be implemented, but we wouldn’t hold our breaths for such a thing.

Evil Dead: The Game was available as a free PS+ game back in early 2023. It’s likely that this game will not be playable if this isn’t some odd error on Saber’s part unless an offline mode is added in one last update for the game. This isn’t super surprising, though, as Evil Dead: The Game stopped receiving new content and canceled its Nintendo Switch version almost two years ago now and the player base has dwindled into double digits on Steam. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on any further developments with the game and if it returns to storefronts.