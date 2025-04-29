5 Games to Play If You Loved Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Tied with Blue Prince as the highest-rated game of 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has quickly become a must-play title, especially if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. A homage to classic RPG franchises like Final Fantasy and Persona, the debut title of indie studio Sandfall Interactive will no doubt be the talk of the gaming scene for a while. Even then, there aren’t many like Expedition 33 in terms of style and design, at least you may think so. However, I have found five incredible games from a few different genres that match up to some of Sandfall Interactive’s debut game’s qualities and assets.

From another Belle Epoque-inspired fantasy world to ever-looming world threats and even some good old-fashioned turn-based combat, these games will surely scratch whatever itch you have after hanging out with Expedition 33 and company. It’s important to note that a majority of these games have come out in the past two decades and, as far as we know, aren’t direct inspirations for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Still, if you liked anything from the game and crave more, we’ve got you covered.

Final Fantasy XIII (2009)

Available on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 (is Backwards Compatible)

As the last mainline turn-based title from Final Fantasy before its switch to action combat, Final Fantasy XIII is the series’ most modern way to play its gameplay style. The narrative follows Lightning, a former soldier, who, alongside a group of ragtag heroes with intertwined paths, has to fight the government while marked with a mysterious and deadly curse. You’ll feel right at home with the turn-based combat, which is snappy and engaging and full of ways to play how you want to. Being Final Fantasy, one of the inspirations of Clair Obscur, the soundtrack is phenomenal and one of the series’ most underrated. While other franchise titles have gotten more love recently than FF XIII, there are two sequels to keep you well occupied should you crave more adventure.

Lies of P (2021)

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Demo Available)

While it is a completely different genre of game, 2023’s Lies of P has a lot in common with Expedition 33. For starters, both games share a Belle Époque setting and style, with its classical and sophisticated landscapes and technical whimsy. Second, both have rather crushing bosses and difficult enemies to tackle and learn from, pattern-wise. Finally, both Gustave and P share a mechanical arm that can aid them in battle. Outside of that, there’s a lot to enjoy with Lies of P, like its retelling of Pinocchio and its stunning visuals. It is a Soulbourne, so challenge is the name of the game, but it’s worth it for the interesting plot and impressive world-building. Clair Obscur fans should definitely check out, especially with the expansion coming out this summer.

Metaphor: ReFantazio (2024)

Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S (Demo Available)

Hunger for that wanderlust and satisfying turn-based gameplay? Well, last year, the heavily-acclaimed answer to that question arrived in the form of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Made by the minds behind the modern Persona games, you follow a nameless protagonist who joins the race to become the ruler of the United Kingdom of Euchronia while saving the once-thought-dead prince.

The medieval rural style does match with Expedition 33, but it’s the invigorating turn-based RPG game system that you’ll feel right at home with. Unlike Persona, which Clair Obscur took inspiration from, you can equip Archetypes that suit your playstyle with various perks and such. It’s more hands-on than Clair Obscur, but those who want that type of experience can find solace in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (2024)

Available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Demo Available)

A good challenge, especially in RPG form, can be a bit tough, especially with its balance. Enter Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, a 2024 re-release of the 2021 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Known for its grueling difficulty and stylized graphics, the Atlus-made title puts you in the shoes of a newly-minted Nahobino, a godlike being with the power to change the course of humanity. It’s very forward with its themes of power, control, and humanity, especially with the war between Angels and Demons going on, but it’s one that gets you drawn in with every twist and turn, much like Expedition 33. Plus, with two different stories to choose from, both 50 hours each, there’s a lot of content to enjoy within its post-apocalyptic world.

Visions of Mana (2024)

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S (Demo Available)

Need something a bit lighter and vibrant to cheer you up after rolling credits? Visions of Mana is certainly the way to go. After a decade away, the latest entry in the iconic Mana franchise arrived last year and reinvigorated the once-dormant series.

As Val, you’ll escort a group of Alms to the Mana Tree to save the world from dying. With a more active open-air combat system similar to Tales of Arise, you’ll face monsters of all types and meet its cast of colorful characters that you won’t want to leave. It helps that its journey aspect feels in line with Expedition 33, though not too grim as you’ve seen. Running in at 30 hours, it’s a nice little treat to enjoy once all is said and done in Lumiere.