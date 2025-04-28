10 Best Mods Already Available for Oblivion’s Remaster

After years of Skyrim re-releases, Oblivion has been remastered and released this past week without much warning. The shadow drop of this remaster proved that the rumors about its existence turned out to be true, and it didn’t take long for players to pick up the game to play it for the first time, or to experience an old adventure once more with improved graphics. As a remaster, Oblivion has a few issues that plagued the original version of the game, which have led to players experiencing bugs and stuttering issues, along with some complaints about color shades—mostly specific reds and browns—and leveled items.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, the modding community has wasted no time diving into Oblivion Remastered, despite the lack of official modding support. In a matter of days, there are already hundreds of mods that you can download to improve or alter your in-game experience. Here are some that are worth taking a look at if you want to delve into the remaster with extra enhancements.

10. Weightless Arrows

Weightless arrows mod image

This mod is by stefloper on Nexus Mods, and it makes a simple change with a big impact. All it does is make arrows weightless, meaning you don’t need to worry about them taking up the weight that you can carry. Being able to carry as many arrows as you want without worrying about the weight not only makes the game a bit easier if you tend to use a lot of arrows, but it also makes the carry weight aspect a little less annoying.

9. Quest NPCs Run

quest npcs run mod in use

Created by Dispensation on Nexus Mods, this is another quality of life mod. NPCs are slow more often than not in Oblivion, and that means that it’s a chore to do quests that require traveling with an NPC to any location. This mod isn’t perfect, but the creator is continuing to expand on it to work for NPCs that they might’ve missed so far. However, even having a few NPCs run instead of walk makes quests much more bearable.

8. Skip Launch Videos

skip launch videos mod image

If you’re tired of how long it takes to reach the main menu in Oblivion, then this mod by Bahyek on Nexus Mods is perfect for you. With it installed, you skip the extra videos that play when you boot up the game, and it takes you right to the main menu instead. Why this isn’t an option in settings is strange, especially since you only need to see the start-up videos once before they become annoying. Luckily, you have the option to mod the videos out and get right to the main menu.

7. SB More Sensible Crime Alarm

This is a mod from SturdyBuzzer on Nexus Mods, and its goal is to make crime detection in Oblivion a bit more realistic. If you’ve been committing crimes, you might’ve already noticed how guards can detect you from crazy distances, or how horses can detect you and basically snitch on you. With this mod, the guard detection range is reduced and horses become like any other creature, which means they won’t snitch on you anymore.

6. Wealthy Vendors

Wealthy vendor mod image

From Exalderan on Nexus Mods, this mod gives vendors more money. While it’s a classic RPG feature, it’s also annoying that you end up having to go to multiple vendors to sell all the items you pick up during your journey because a single vendor doesn’t have enough money to buy everything you want to sell. As a result, this mod is another small change that makes a big difference in terms of quality of life.

5. Better Reticle

Better reticle mod in use

This mod from Caites on Nexus Mods adjusts the reticle in Oblivion to better resemble modern games. There are essentially two primary adjustments made to the reticle in this mod. First, the default reticle is made smaller. Second, the bow reticle is replaced by a simple dot reticle, giving your interface a cleaner appearance.

4. Horse Whistle

Horse whistle mod image

From PushTheWinButton on Nexus Mods, this is another quality of life mod that honestly makes a bigger difference than you expect. The impact of this mod is likely because it’s common for RPGs to now have ways for you to call your horse from a distance, making travel slightly less frustrating. So, if you want to be able to call for your horse and have it follow you, you’ll want this mod.

3. Lumen Begone

lumen begone mod image

A mod made by HerrTiSo on Nexus Mods, this is a great option to improve Oblivion’s performance, especially if you’re playing on older hardware or a Steam Deck. In short, the LumenRT lighting system is a forced default used in-game, and that can make your game stutter or have other performance issues depending on your hardware. This mod lets you remove LumenRT for a smoother gameplay experience.

2. A Painted World Remastered

color corrected mod image

This mod by Sasquatch678 on Nexus Mods does some color correction for the preset shades you see in-game. It’s an entirely cosmetic mod, but if you’re somebody who likes to take their time exploring the game’s world and admiring its art, this mod helps improve that experience. If you find that the world looks a bit reddish, this mod works to reset the colors to better resemble the original game, which is more vibrant and refreshing.

1. Ultimate Engine Tweaks

If you only want to install one mod, it should be this one by P40L0X on Nexus Mods. Remastering the original Oblivion means that a lot of content from unofficial patches released over the years wasn’t included. This mod is your ultimate performance fix, addressing a number of issues so that you can have a smoother experience. Since it’s still being updated, you’ll want to keep tabs on it for the best gameplay possible.

The remaster for Oblivion made a lot of updates and changes, but some parts of it still feel dated when you compare it to modern games. Luckily, the modding community is fast and skilled, meaning you can find plenty of solutions for issues that you might come across when playing.