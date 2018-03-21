Rocket League’s Next Update Adds Huge Quality of Life Improvements, Tournaments, Switch Enhancements, and More

Tournaments are finally here! That’s right, Rocket League‘s next major update, which includes the long-awaited Tournaments feature, is finally releasing on April 3rd.

But the update goodness doesn’t stop there: it also comes packing Nintendo Switch enhancements and major quality of life improvements that fans have long been asking for.

Coming off the back of the Spring Fever event, which is still ongoing, the update will arrive on a Tuesday (pending first-party certification).

The highlight of the update is the long-awaited and highly-anticipated Tournaments system, which some players tested out earlier this month on Steam. Described as the cornerstone of its Feature Update of 2018, it will allow players to create and join in-game tournaments, restrict entry into tournaments by minimum and maximum Competitive Rank, and much more.

Under the wing of the Tournaments Update is a host of additions and improvements, many of which are worthy of their own announcements. These include:

Additional ways to sort, filter, and organize your item inventory

Equipping specific Painted Car Bodies to Orange and Blue

Expanded Team Chat options

In-game Connection Quality Status indicators

Performance improvements and additional graphics settings on Nintendo Switch

New in-game music from Monstercat

The addition of the Triumph Crate

While obviously the Tournaments implementation is huge for the more competitive side of the Rocket League scene, the new expanded chat options and ways to manage inventories are substantial additions. As for the Nintendo Switch enhancements, we will have to wait and see how drastic they are before we can judge their significance. Personally, the new in-game music from Monstercat is the most exciting news here, because I’ve grown a bit tired of the current music options, and Monstercat is the perfect choice to freshen things up.

The full patch notes with more details will release sometime next month before the update. As for the feedback Psyonix got with the Tournaments Beta, it will be using much of it towards “V2” version of Tournaments, which it hopes to release later this year.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s current price-point is $19.99 USD.