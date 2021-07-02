Rockstar Games Co-Founder Seemingly Establishes New Studio

✖

Back in early 2020, Dan Houser, who is one of the co-founders of Rockstar Games, was revealed to have been leaving the company. In addition to founding Rockstar, Houser also served as one of the main writers on projects such Bully, Red Dead Redemption, and the Grand Theft Auto series. Now, over a year after separating from Rockstar, it looks as though Houser has started a new company to create games.

According to a new finding, a new studio known as Absurd Ventures In Games has recently been established in the United Kingdom. The company as a whole was said to have been established roughly ten days ago on June 23, 2021, and also happens to list Houser as a director at the studio. Additional details on Absurd Ventures aren't really given in the listing, but the company as a whole has been classified as one that develops "entertainment software".

At this point in time, it's hard to make out just what this all could mean. Given that it's only a single listing that has appeared in this manner, Absurd Ventures could turn out to be nothing at all. Then again, there's also a good chance that this is quite legitimate and Houser himself is the founder of the studio as a whole. Whatever the truth is will likely come about in the near future.

As for Houser himself, it's not all that surprising to see that he might be returning to the world of game development. When Houser left Rockstar in 2020, the reason for his departure wasn't all that clear. Rockstar itself didn't even release a detailed statement on the matter, which seemed quite bizarre and made some believe that the divorce between both parties wasn't an amicable one. As such, it seemed likely that Houser could return to make games once again if he still had the passion to do such a thing. And while there's still a lot left to learn, Absurd Ventures looks like it could very well be the place in which he'll be setting up shop moving forward.

So what do you think about all of this? Would you like to see what Houser can accomplish at a studio outside of Rockstar?

