GTA+ Adding Bully and L.A. Noire This Year

Since first rolling out the GTA+ subscription for Grand Theft Auto players back in 2022, Rockstar Games has since been expanding it with not just GTA-related offers but also with incentives featuring the wider Rockstar Games library, too. This week, Rockstar teased plans to take that even further by adding two more games to the GTA+ collection this year: Bully and L.A. Noire. The former is a Rockstar classic by now with people constantly asking for a sequel after all these years while the latter is an immersive investigation game that stands out from the rest of Rockstar's games.

Rockstar announced the plans to add these two games to the GTA+ collection in a post shared on Tuesday that hyped up some of the existing perks the collection offers as well as where Rockstar plans to take it in the future. No dates were given for when Bully and L.A. Noire would be added, but GTA+ subscribers will see them included later this year.

"GTA+ Members also get access to a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles available on console and mobile with the Games Included With GTA+ library," Rockstar Games said on Tuesday. "We recently added Red Dead Redemption – with access to Undead Nightmare – to the stellar Games Included With GTA+ library, and Members can look forward to more Rockstar classics becoming available later this year, including L.A. Noire and Bully."

As mentioned in Rockstar's post, Red Dead Redemption is the latest game to be added to the GTA+ collection having just arrived there within the past few weeks alongside its Undead Nightmare expansion. The other games included in the GTA+ membership are Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars. Those first two are available on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms while the latter two are on mobile devices.

From April through August, GTA+ Members get an extra bonus GTA$1M every month — delivered alongside their usual GTA$500,000 — with even more benefits on the way.



Get the most out of your GTA Online experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with GTA+: https://t.co/GnRjREk8rf pic.twitter.com/oKau1MLKXM — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 2, 2024

While the games added to the GTA+ collection have certainly been ramping up recently what with Red Dead Redemption added recently and Bully and L.A. Noire on the horizon, Rockstar also teased in its announcement plans to expand GTA+ even further. For one, GTA+ subscribers are being given an extra million in GTA$ for the next couple of months, a bonus that comes on top of the existing one.

"In addition, today we are excited to announce that from April through August, all GTA+ Members will receive an extra bonus of GTA$1,000,000 every month – delivered alongside their usual GTA$500,000 upon billing and deposited automatically into their Maze Bank account," Rockstar said.

Later this year, Rockstar also teased that it has more plans for The Vinewood Social Club.

"And there will be much more to come from The Vinewood Club later this year, including the addition of a Vehicle Workshop at The Vinewood Club Garage and a new app for Members' in-game phones to facilitate even easier access to The Club's special advantages," Rockstar continued.