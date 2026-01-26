Rockstar Games Insider Gives Update on Next-Gen Red Dead Redemption 2

A Rockstar Games insider has given an update on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Red Dead Redemption 2, which have been the subject of rumors for a couple of years, but alas, nothing has come of these rumors so far. As a result, some fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 have given up hope that the 2018 open-world western is going to be ported forward to the most modern hardware. And considering Rockstar Games is all hands on deck with GTA 6, likely trying to avoid another delay, it’s reasonable to feel this way. A new report claims the PS5 and Xbox Series X ports of RDR2 are real, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes from Reece Reilly, a YouTuber with the occasional scoop, typically regarding Nintendo, though not always. According to Reilly, he knows eight different developers at Rockstar Games who have worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen. To this end, he is confident “it will come at some point.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Is Still Happening

“I can tell you 100% I know 8 devs that worked on RDR2 next gen,” reads the full comment from the YouTuber. It is a thing, but Rockstar does whatever they want to do regarding release dates.”

The comment continues: “Maybe GTA 6 dev timelines changed the release schedule for everything, who knows, all I know is that I know devs have worked on it and it will come at some point.”

Unfortunately, this update is light on salient details, but it should ease the concerns of some that this long-awaited update was either scrapped or never was real to begin with. It may have been momentarily shelved, though; that seems very possible.

Of course, take everything above with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change. The next-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 could be real, but that doesn’t mean we will ever see it, let alone soon. There are no guarantees in game development, especially for projects that have not even been announced. As for Rockstar Games, it has not commented on this or any other previous rumors about the RDR2 next-gen update. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Will you check out Red Dead Redemption 2 again if Rockstar Games brings it to PS5 and Xbox Series X?