Rockstar Games Stealth-Releases New Game on PlayStation VR

Today during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s new State of Play, Rockstar Games stealth-released L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files on PlayStation VR for $30, which includes seven self-contained cases from the original game rebuilt specifically for virtual reality. Previously, we knew the game — which first launched on PC via the HTC Vive — was coming to PlayStation VR, but it was unclear when exactly it would arrive.

“Step into the painstakingly recreated world of 1940’s Los Angeles through the eyes of Detective Cole Phelps as you solve cases from across all five desks of the original L.A. Noire, including: Upon Reflection, Armed and Dangerous, Buyer Beware, The Consul’s Car, The Silk Stocking Murder, Reefer Madness, and A Different Kind of War – each picked for their suitability to the virtual reality experience,” reads an official pitch of the game.

In addition to L.A. Noire cases to solve, the VR game allows Detective Cole Phelps to let off steam with three new minigames designed to utilize the unique mechanics of VR. More specifically, there’s also Boxing, Speedcar Racing, and Shoot Galleries for players to mess around with.

Lastly, Rockstar Games revealed that players who own L.A. Noire on PS4 will get 25 percent off the game when they purchase it by clicking on the “Get VR Cases” selection in the console game’s main menu.

Lastly, Rockstar Games revealed that players who own L.A. Noire on PS4 will get 25 percent off the game when they purchase it by clicking on the "Get VR Cases" selection in the console game's main menu.