Rockstar Games Parent Company Take-Two Planning to Release 8 New Remasters

✖

Take-Two Interactive plans to release eight remasters of previously released games by 2025. The company revealed that fact as part of its recent financial highlights, though no specific information was provided on the games. Naturally, this news will lead to speculation, particularly for fans of Rockstar Games. The studio has plenty of great titles that could get the remaster treatment, and it could help to ease the wait for bigger offerings like Grand Theft Auto 6. Unfortunately, we have no idea when the first of these remasters might be made available, but hopefully Take-Two will have more information to provide over the coming months!

In the company's financial results, ports and remasters are being referred to as "new iterations of previously released titles." Last year, the company released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which featured remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. While there was quite a bit of excitement surrounding the collection, it was released in a state that many fans were unhappy with, thanks to bugs and performance issues. Hopefully, these planned remasters will be released in a state that players will be much happier with!

While a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster could be included in Take-Two's plans, it's possible we could see other franchises from Rockstar get a similar treatment. Games like the original Red Dead Redemption would make a lot of sense, and even Bully could be a possibility. Remasters present a great opportunity for newcomers to play games they might have missed out on the first time. They also require significantly less development time, so there's a financial appeal for companies like Take-Two.

For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what the future holds. June is just around the corner, and while E3 has been cancelled this year, many gaming companies will likely still hold digital events. Perhaps that's where we might get our first glimpse at Take-Two's future remasters!

What Take-Two games would you like to see remastered? Are you happy about the company's plans? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!