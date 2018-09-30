Rumor: Rocksteady Working on Next-Gen Justice League Game, Not Superman

The latest rumor about Rocksteady Studios‘ upcoming project suggests that the developer is working on a Justice League game, not a Superman game as people have speculated in the past.

Whatever Rocksteady Studios has been working on has been the subject of multiple rumors, most of which point to the game being some sort of take on Superman. With Rocksteady Studios’ game also rumored to be a 2019 reveal and new job postings indicating that the studio is hiring for a “highly anticipated” AAA game, the most recent rumor shifts the attention back to Justice League instead of Superman.

Originating from a post on 4Chan that later found its way to Reddit before being picked up by different sites and reported on as a rumor, the supposed inside leak says that the new game will be some variation of the name “Justice League: Crisis.” An official title hasn’t been settled on yet, according to the poster who was supposedly relaying information from someone who’s working on the game, but the leaker suggests that Rocksteady does have platforms in mind for the game with it planned to be PlayStation 5, Xbox Scarlett, and PC title. A release timeframe for the game wasn’t given, but the post did hint at more information on the next-gen consoles by saying that both Microsoft and Sony will fully unveil the new consoles in 2019.

As far as the characters are concerned, the post says that Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Cyborg, and Aquaman are the heroes that people can expect to see in the game, each hero “pretty early on in their careers.” It was also suggested that the main villain would be Starro, an antagonist that doesn’t sound like the most obvious first choice but one that would leave room for more villains to make an appearance. The post indicated that the game would adopt a games-as-a-service model with episodic content that would feature both Brainiac and Darkseid though.

One aspect of the rumor that seems particularly ambitious is the settings that players will supposedly explore. The post said that cities featured in the game would include Metropolis, Gotham, Keystone, and more in the game’s DLC with each one of them bigger than the setting of Arkham Knight.

While the post is still very much considered a rumor – and not the first Justice League rumor at that – people within the thread did take not that justiceleaguecrisis.com is a domain owned by Warner Bros., though that connection was refuted by others who said that it dealt with a past project.

Rocksteady Studios has not yet officially revealed the details of its next game.