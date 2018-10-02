Rumor: New ‘Harry Potter’ Video Game Footage Leaks

New footage has emerged of what appears to be a high-end, AAA Harry Potter game that is still in development. According to the source, the game is being worked on by Rocksteady Studios, of Batman Arkham fame. It’s also been rumored that Avalanche is working on a Harry Potter game, so it’s unclear exactly which studio is behind this footage — if it’s anyone at all.

The trailer seems to show off an open-world Harry Potter game that pre-dates the events of the major books and movies. It features some very convincing footage from within Harry’s Wizarding World, along with some fancy-looking lighting and spellcasting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to RastaPasta, who had uploaded a video to YouTube which has since been claimed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Interactive and taken down, here are the features for the game:

“Set in the 19th Century (1800’s) Wizarding World, this 3rd person open-world action RPG game centers around your character with unique abilities who has earned a late acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You are a newly arrived 5th year student to Hogwarts that demonstrates a latent gift for magic with a unique ability to track and identify remnants of a pottant ancient power.

Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialize In the Forbidden Forrest and trouble begins o brew within the castle walls. Together with Professor Elezar Fig, you embark on a journey through both familiar and never before seen locations to bring to light the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.

On your quest you will craft potions, master new spells, and discover fantastical beasts. You will battle Dark Wizards, Goblins, and other supernatural enemies and uncover the truth about your destiny – the Fate of the Wizarding World lies in your hands.

FEATURES

Journey to Hogwarts to become one of 8 different Wizard types

Experience Hogwarts, make new friends, uncover new secrets, and change the fate of the Wizarding world.

Experience a new magic system that creates countless possibilities to master magic.

Freely explore the Wizarding World for the first time.

Choose your house and friends at Hogwarts, and decide to pursue a path of good or evil. Create your own witch or wizard, and experience a all new story separate from the books or films”

As always, take it with a grain of salt. WB Games hasn’t said a word about this, nor has either studio, and considering that it’s off-screen footage, it’s nowhere near official. And it could be fake, of course.

That said, if it does end up being real, WB Games could have a huge hit on its hands for 2019 or whenever it decides to release the game. We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and see what the publisher confirms in the months ahead. Perhaps during The Game Awards? We could certainly use some magic for the holiday season.

What do you think? Could this be the Harry Potter RPG of our dreams? Let us know what you think in the comments!