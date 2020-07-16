Rogue Legacy 2 Early Access Release Date Delayed

Cellar Door Games has announced that the early access launch for Rogue Legacy 2 has been delayed by nearly a month. Early access was set to begin on July 23rd, but has been pushed back to August 18th. The developer made the announcement on Twitter via a mash-up of sports metaphors. According to the team, the extra few weeks of development time will help them to ensure that the final product lives up to the standard set by the 2013 original. The news will likely come as a disappointment to some, but for those fans that have been waiting seven years for a sequel, a few extra weeks should be manageable!

For the uninitiated, Rogue Legacy 2 is a rogue-lite title. In roguelike games, death is permanent, and players lose their progress once they have died. The Rogue Legacy games work a bit differently; once a player's character has died, they are replaced by an heir. The heir is a new character, and they might even be born with traits that the original character didn't have. Some of these have a positive impact on the game, such as heirs with ADHD, who can run faster. Others can have a negative effect, such as color-blindness, which makes the game's world entirely black and white. In Rogue Legacy 2, players that have heirs born with the latter traits get extra gold, which passes on to subsequent heirs.

The first Rogue Legacy was known for its steep level of difficulty, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the follow-up is similarly tough. The original game sold more than 100,000 units in its first week, and went on to see release on nearly every available console platform, so it seems that the difficulty is part of the charm for a lot of people! Fortunately, longtime fans won't have to wait too much longer to see if the game lives up to the standard set by its predecessor!

An update on the development of Rogue Legacy 2 pic.twitter.com/wjUIoEiiD4 — CellarDoorGames (@CellarDoorGames) July 16, 2020

Early access for Rogue Legacy 2 will start on August 18th on Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

