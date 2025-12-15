RPG Series That Dates Back to the SNES Getting a New Game

An RPG series that dates all the way back to 1995 and the SNES is getting a new game. Since 1995, the RPG genre has come a long way. The JRPGs that dominated the genre three decades ago have been surpassed by more modern Western RPGs. Even present-day RPGs coming out of Japan are more like their modern Western counterparts than the JRPGs of the ’90s. If you are a fan of 90s JRPGs, though, then there is a decent chance you are a fan of the Tales of series, which continues to this day, and while it has modernized in certain aspects, it remains fairly faithful to its 90s roots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, today, December 15, is the 30-year anniversary of the series, which debuted back on December 15, 1995, via the release of Tales of Phantasia, an SNES exclusive when it first came out. Thanks to subsequent releases, the series is most associated with the PlayStation platform, but it actually began life as a Nintendo exclusive.

New Remasters and a New Game

In celebration of the milestone video, Bandai Namco has published a special new video, which contains a message from Yusuke Tomizawa, the series’s producer. To this end, Tomizawa acknowledged that recent remasters have been for newer games in the series, but there are remasters for older games in the pipeline. Tomizawa didn’t specify what these remasters are, but he did note that he and the rest of the team at Bandai Namco are also working on a new instalment, the first since 2023’s Tales of Arise.

Play video

Of course, it is not surprising that a new game is in the works, considering the series has been a staple of Bandai Namco’s pipeline for a while. That said, there was a five-year gap between previous installments: 2016’s Tales of Berseria and 2023’s Tales of Arise. Whether this means fans of the RPG series shouldn’t expect this new game until 2028, we do not know. This is the latest cadence, but it is not a consistent one for the series. In fact, with Tales of Berseria and the games before it, Bandai Namco used to pump installments out, sometimes releasing new games the following year. For example, right before Tales of Berseria in 2016, there was Tales of Zestiria in 2015.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Would you rather have a remaster of an older Tales of game first or a brand new installment?