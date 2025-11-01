3 SNES Games Returning in January 2026 as Nintendo Switch Exclusives

Not one, not two, but three SNES games are returning on January 29, 2026, and will be Nintendo eShop exclusives when they do return. Right now, there is no word of the trio of games getting native Nintendo Switch 2 versions, but the Switch versions will obviously be playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility. That said, right now the release has only been announced for Japan. It will presumably come west in the future, as most games do, however, not in time for January 29. If the trio of re-releases does not come west, those interested can always bypass the problem with a Japanese eShop account.

The trio of re-releases will be bundled together in one collection, and this collection will feature the following: Dokapon 3-2-1: Arashi o Yobu Yuujou, Kessen! Dokapon Oukoku IV: Densetsu no Yuusha Tachi, and Dokapon Gaiden: Honoo no Audition. The first of these three games was released in 1994 via the SNES. The second was a 1993 release for the same platform. And then the third and final game was a 1995 release for the same platform as well.

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch, the original Dokapon trilogy will have some new improvements that make the trio of games more modern experiences. According to Sting, who is responsible for the re-release, there will be new features, such as Double Speed Mode and Manual Mode. Beyond this, it is unclear if there will be any visual improvements or any improvements to the core gameplay experience. The lack of a new trailer suggests that these will simply be the classic games with a couple of new modes and features. In other words, not a vanilla port, not a remaster, but an enhanced port.

This news follows a quiet few months for SNES nostalgics. Recently, Nintendo improved all SNES games available via Nintendo Switch Online with a substantial upgrade. However, while there has been a massive surge of games from yesteryear being re-released, remastered, and even remade, not many have been SNES games, though. Meanwhile, this news comes alongside news that one of the best NES games is also returning next year.

