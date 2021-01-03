Rubik's Cube Movie Is in Development

✖

A movie based on the iconic Rubik's Cube, the 3D puzzle toy that features an array of squares that can be spun around to show the appropriate colors all together on each side, is in the works. Additionally, a game show centered on the toy is also in development. The movie, specifically, comes from Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Endeavor Content, while the game show is being developed by Hyde Park Entertainment Group and an Endeavor Content subsidiary, Glassman Media.

According to The Wrap, the movie will be produced by Hyde Park Entertainment Group's Ashok Amritraj and executive produced by Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr from the same company. It is intended to be about how the Rubik's Cube rose to prominence in the '80s and continued to be relevant, but no specific synopsis or plot details were given. The iconic toy has seen a resurgence of late thanks to something called "speedcubing" where competitors try to finish Rubik's Cubes as fast as they possibly can. It is unclear whether the movie will directly address this, but is seems probably.

"I've had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik’s Cube from my early days in India," Ashok Amritraj said in a statement provided to The Wrap. "I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik’s/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik’s universe."

"The Rubik’s Cube is an iconic and family friendly brand," Graham Taylor, co-president of Endeavor Content, said. "In Partnership with Hyde Park we look forward to creating film, television and game show content for global audiences."

As of right now, there is no timeline attached to either the Rubik's Cube movie or game show. For now, we will simply have to wait and see. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the toy right here.

Featured photo by Amy T. Zielinski/Redferns via Getty Images