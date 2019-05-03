Rumor: Left 4 Dead 3 Trailer Leaks Online

UPDATE: Valve has confirmed the trailer is fake.

Today, a random YouTube account uploaded a trailer that purports to be Left 4 Dead 3. At the moment of publishing, there’s no further details beyond what can be pulled from the trailer itself, and there’s no way of telling if the trailer is fake or not. That said, it’s probably fake. Because why would Valve upload to a random YouTube account? But if it’s fake, it’s a very, very impressive fake.

The trailer in question is very much a teaser more than a fully fledged trailer; it’s mostly atmospheric shots mixed in with different footage of environments. Further, the one thing that perhaps discredits the teaser’s legitimacy is that there’s a branded box of “Life” cereal at one point. Why would Valve go through the licensing trouble just to add a box of Life to a teaser trailer? Beyond that though, there’s not many other red flags.

Of course, this should all be taken with the biggest grain of salt you can find. While this is an impressive-looking trailer, there’s been plenty of impressive fake trailers in the past. Not a lot of stuff leaks out of Valve, especially of this magnitude. Plus, Left 4 Dead has been on ice for awhile, and Valve hasn’t suggested this could change anytime soon. In fact, everything Valve has done recently suggests the opposite. As one comment on the video notes, “Valve doesn’t make games anymore,” which isn’t entirely true, but it certainly isn’t far from the truth.

As you may know, it’s been roughly 10 years since Left 4 Dead 2 released in 2009. And despite it and its predecessor being critically and commercially acclaimed, it looks like we may never get a third. That said, there’s a metric ton of demand for the series to return, and as long as that doesn’t falter, there’s always hope Valve will one day do something with the IP.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think this trailer is fake? Will Valve ever make Left 4 Dead 3?

