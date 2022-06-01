RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg Kickstarter Is Live

The Kickstarter for the new RuneScape tabletop game has launched. Earlier this week, Steamforged launched the Kickstarter for Runescape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, the new cooperative campaign game based on the RuneScape video game franchise. The new game sends players through the kingdoms of Asgarnia and Misthalin as they complete quests and level up their character, all while preparing to defeat the green dragon Elvarg. The game splits time between two “maps.” The first is a map of the kingdoms themselves, presenting plenty of locations to explore. Boss fights and combat encounters take place on a zoomed-in map, represented by cards that show various kinds of obstacle and terrains.

RuneScape is the long-running free-to-play MMORPG developed by Jagex. The game notably allows players to pursue their own goals and quests, as well as the ability to customized their character however they’d like with a variety of different skills to master. While developed and released back in 2001, RuneScape (and its sister game Old School RuneScape) both have dedicated fanbases. Steamforged announced plans to develop a line of games based on RuneScape, with a RuneScape RPG set to be released later this year.

In addition to the core game, Steamforged has also announced several expansions to Runescape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, including a Black Dragon expansion, a Kalphite Queen expansion, and a TzKal-Zuk expansion, all of which add new campaigns and new maps to the experience.

Backers of the campaign will receive a copy of the core Runescape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg board game with a $82 pledge. Backers will get the core game and all the expansions with a $154 pledge, with a deluxe version also available.

As of press time, the Kickstarter has raised over $473,000. The Kickstarter will remain open through June 10th. You can find out more details about the Kickstarter here.