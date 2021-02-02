Rust Players Divided Over New "Experimental" Mode

✖

Rust players are divided over a new "experimental" mode coming to the PC game in its next update. Over on Twitter, producer on the game, Allistair McFarlane, has revealed that with February 4's update, developer Facepunch Studios is adding a "softcore mode" that will more or less bring the game back to its vanilla form. According to McFarlane, the mode is "highly experimental" and the aim with it is "to soften" the experience not just for new players, but less active players.

Adding to this, McFarlane reveals this is something the team has wanted to do for years, and that the mode will be updated and tweaked based on player feedback. And of course, if you don't want to engage with the mode, you can avoid servers running it.

Below, you can read more about what the mode does, courtesy of McFarlane:

Rust softcore game-mode is coming on Feb 4th Update.

- Lower capped Team size (4)

- Auth limited to team size (4)

- Ability to spawn at bandit+compound

- Not all loot is lost on death, reclaimed at safe zone

- New official servers on launch (Feb 4th)

- Plus more — Alistair McFarlane (@Alistair_McF) January 30, 2021

Right now, this is the extent of what Facepunch Studios has said about the new mode, but it's enough to have some players worried and annoyed. While many players are embracing the idea, others are shouting it down in the replies for a variety of reasons that range from reasonable to less reasonable.

Right now, Rust is far from welcoming to new players and casual players who don't play very much. And of course, this is a problem. It may not be a problem for those already playing it, but it's a problem for Facepunch Studios if it wants to grow the player base. If new players are getting obliterated by experienced players while trying to learn the game, many will just move on to something else. This is the reason so many multiplayer games -- from Call of Duty and Fortnite -- have been ramping up SBMM, to protect new and casual players.

Rust is available via the PC, and right now, only the PC, though it's in development for PS4 and Xbox One as well.