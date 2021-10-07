Rust Update Adds Huge New Feature

A new and huge Rust update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with a wide range of improvements and bug fixes and everything that Rust updates typically come with. In addition to all of this, a long-awaited feature has finally been added to the game: missions. With the update, developer Facepunch Studios has introduced its “first iteration” of a mission system in the game, which means you can now speak to various NPCs, who in turn will give you objectives to do in exchange for a reward.

“This first pass of missions are geared more towards players just getting started but the system is capable of much more,” says Facepunch Studios of the new feature. “We will be expanding on this in the coming months to include PvP missions (capture and hold, delivery, ambush) and eventually even bounty hunting.”

Facepunch Studios continued:

“You can find mission providers at most safe zones and their tasks vary, from catching fish or harvesting lumber to hunting sharks and uncovering hidden treasure. The mission system will be expanded upon over the coming months. We look forward to reading your feedback.”

The addition of missions is the most noteworthy aspect of the update, but it’s far from the only noteworthy thing the update does. As noted, the update is huge, and full of great improvements, new content, and fixes. For example, after “many requests” from fans, the update will add the ability to authorize friends to auto-turrets, as well as automatically authorizing yourself when placing the auto-turret.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is. When and if Facepunch Studios provides this information, we will update the story accordingly.

Rust is available via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s not available natively on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but it’s playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

