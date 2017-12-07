Ryan Reynolds To Star In ‘Pokemon’ Movie ‘Detective Pikachu’

Ryan Reynolds will star in the upcoming Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu from Legendary.

In the upcoming film, the Deadpool star in the movie based on the popular Pokemon game franchise. Reynolds will play the titular Pikachu character, who speaks English in the Detective Pikachu series, where only one other character can understand the language.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, fans of the Pokemon game franchise know Pikachu to only speak in phrases consisting of “Pika” and “Chu”. The specific Detective Pikachu character is a peculiar and distinct member of the Pikachu breed with a special ability to find things.

“The story is kicked into gear when Smith’s character’s father is kidnapped, forcing the teen to team up with Pikachu in order to find him,” THR reports. “Newton is a sassy journalist who helps them on their quest.”

Reynolds work does not stop at the voice of Pikachu, however. The actor will also deliver a motion capture performance according to THR‘s original report.

Reynolds joins Justice Smith, who will be seen in the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie, as well as Kathryn Newton of Big Little Lies.

Reynolds’ The Untitled Deadpool Sequel will open in theaters on June 1, 2018. A release date for the Detective Pikachu film has not yet been revealed.