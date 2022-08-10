Saints Row Gameplay Overview Trailer Highlights Factions and Characters

Saints Row developer Deep Silver Volition has released a new gameplay overview trailer for the upcoming video game. Anyone who perhaps isn't familiar with the Saints Row franchise formula, or the ways in which the reboot changes things up, can give the five-minute video a watch to better understand exactly what might be waiting for them when the video game launches on August 23rd for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

In addition to broadly giving an idea of what Saints Row is all about, there is actually a little something for everyone in the new gameplay overview trailer. In addition to the previously revealed factions of Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall Defense Technologies, the trailer offers a look at yet another faction that lives out in the desert. You can check out the new trailer for the Saints Row reboot for yourself embedded below:

We are officially under the 2 week mark until #SaintsRow hits your systems!



You and your friends are about to form, not just any old street gang, but an institution. Check out the shiny new Gameplay Overview Trailer: https://t.co/UDymZ68Xrq pic.twitter.com/y2NKqfZsQr — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) August 10, 2022

tktktk

"It was never going to be an easy task for the developers to pick up the Saints Row franchise once more after almost a decade," our preview after spending roughly four hours with the video game earlier this summer. "Leaving behind Steelport and its colorful inhabitants for the admittedly more-grounded – but still just as colorful – Santo Ileso is a big shift. But, at least in my experience, it's one that works. Every new story needs a place to launch from, and Saints Row looks to be heading in just as wild a direction as the franchise was previously. If you can square that in your mind, it's easy to have a good time."

The new Saints Row is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on August 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise in general right here.

Are you excited to check out the Saints Row reboot when it releases later this month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!